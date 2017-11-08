North Grenville draft Official Plan meetings

The draft Official Plan, which will govern much of the regulations and policy governing the future development of the municipality, has been prepared and will be presented for the public’s review at a special open house on Monday, November 13, from 3 pm to 8 pm at the North Grenville Municipal Centre (285 County Road 44). The purpose and effect of the public open house is to present the draft Official Plan to the public and provide an opportunity for the public to review and ask questions about the draft Official Plan.

A public meeting will also take place on the following Monday, November 20, at 7 pm, also at the Municipal Centre, to present the draft Official Plan to the Committee of the Whole for their recommendation regarding adoption to Council and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

According to a press release from the Municipality, it was originally planned to update the Official Plan through an amendment under Section 26(1) of the Planning Act. However, during the course of its review, it became apparent that a repeal and replace was required.

If an individual, or organisation, does not make oral submissions at the public meeting, or make written submission to the Municipality of North Grenville before the proposed Official Plan is adopted, they will not be entitled to appeal the decision of the Corporation of the Municipality of North Grenville to the Ontario Municipal Board. Similarly, if they do not make oral submissions at the public meeting, or make written submissions to the Corporation of the Municipality of North Grenville before the proposed Official Plan is adopted, they may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Municipal Board unless, in the opinion of the Board, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.