NutriSTEP®: Nutrition screening for the whole family

Submitted by: Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

NutriSTEP® is a quick and easy questionnaire that looks at a preschooler or a toddler’s eating, physical activity and screen time habits. It shows what is going well and what areas can be improved. It is meant to help families eat well and build healthy habits. It is important to know if there are any concerns with a child’s eating so that it can be addressed before it turns into a larger issue. The food children eat and their eating behaviours will directly affect their growth, development, health and performance in school. Lifelong eating habits are developed at a very early age, and the toddler and preschool time period is an ideal time to develop healthy habits. Teaching young children early on about the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and screen time behaviours will help to set them on a path of lifelong healthy living.

NutriSTEP® offers parents helpful tools and resources for dealing with everyday struggles,. The program offers tips to help make mealtimes stress-free, instead of the mayhem they can be. It gives tips for encouraging children to try new foods or eat their veggies, and what to do when a child will only eat one or two foods. It also lets parents know what “normal” growth and appetites look like for young children – which can be quite different from what we might think.

To complete the NutriSTEP® questionnaire, visit www.nutritionscreen.ca, call EatRight Ontario toll free at 1-877-510-5102 to talk to a Registered Dietitian, or call the Health Action Line at 1-800-660-5853.