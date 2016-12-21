Every Wednesday night since the start of the Fall, the Kemptville Poker League, with players ages 18-72, have been gathering at O’Heaphy’s Pub in Kemptville to test their skill (or luck?) playing Texas Hold’em Poker. Now in its 10th season (continuing from being hosted at Hurleys previously), they have raised over $3,000 for local charities.

Players chip in $2 per week to play. Points are awarded weekly, depending how players finish, and the total points are used to determine standings going into the final night’s tournament, where players compete for donated prizes. Players also voluntarily donate what they can weekly to help local charities.

The money raised is donated in December and May of each year to local charities. Previously, funds were used to buy Christmas presents for less fortunate kids in our community, to sponsor local children to attend summer camp at Big Sky Ranch, to support the Jumpstart program to help kids participate in sports and recreation, and other community needs.

This season, $611 was raised for the South Grenville food bank which services Edwardburg-Cardinal, Augusta and Prescott. Going into the final tournament night, $500 was raised throughout the season and that night players also generously donated an additional $100.

One of the poker league organizers, Adam Inkpen, who works at the Ottawa food bank, became aware of the South Grenville food bank’s desperate need for support. We are fortunate in our community to have lots of support for our local food bank, but our neighbours to the south in Prescott and South Grenville are not so fortunate, said Adam. After hearing how demand was up in their community without many donations, especially monetary donations, Adam approached them offering that the Kemptville Poker League could help. Members of the league were all in favour of Adam’s suggestion to support the South Grenville food bank this season. Bonnie Pidgeon, Executive Director of the South Grenville food bank was very appreciative of the donation.

Monetary donations are vital for food banks to provide families in need with important basics such as bread, milk, meat, fruits and vegetables, etc., to go along with the many generous canned/boxed food donations. To support the food bank in South Grenville, visit their website at foodforallfoodbank.ca or call 613-925-2444, and to support the food bank in North Grenville, contact the Salvation Army at 613-258-3583, or the North Grenville Community Church at 613-258-4815. In this season of giving, it is nice to care and share.

The next season of O’Heaphys Texas Hold’em Poker starts up again on January 11 and runs for a 12-week session. All are welcome – come join in the luck and laughter while helping those in need in our community. Any questions, email [email protected] , or check out their FB page KDPL.poker