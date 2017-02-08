by sportsguy

Sunday afternoon road game against the first place Carleton Place Canadians, with a win from Saturday, should have provided momentum for this challenge. Unfortunately, the Canadians had another plan, with the second SOG William Cullen from Tupker at 18:07, and then again at 10:21: Grant with Desmeules to set up Geoff Kitt to end the first frame.

Second session: 73’s had two man advantages but they couldn’t beat CCHL number two stopper Conner Hughes, and, with only 2 SOG, the Canadians countered at :49 as Cmunt with Desmeules found Alex Friesen.

Final twenty would be scoreless to give Hughes his 8th SO and Carleton Place their 4th win with two more points in the standings. Kemptville need to focus on their pre-Christmas game plan to stay in the play-off hunt.

Wednesday night’s meeting in Nepean was a one-sided affair, when the Jake Gaudet show erupted with a 4-pointer as Kemptville rolled over them with 54 to 27 SOG and 5-0 victory.

73’s opened up the scoring when Wichers to Tugnutt breaking through the neutral zone onto the tape of Bobby Dow to bury it at just 19:21. Then at :56, with Kemptville down a man, Gaudet sprang Nicholas Bissonette free for SHG to give them a 2 goal lead.

Gaudet combined with Row for Adam Alavi to drive it home to chase Marshall Frappier to the showers and open the second at 16:56. Before the period was over, Jake Gaudet capitalized for his first goal, with helpers from Row and Alavi at 1:23 to make it 4 to zip battle.

Jake Gaudet, assisted by Bastasin and Row, capped off the bleeding at 4:04 to close out the twenty with 5-0 win.

Friday night’s contest against the Smiths Falls Bears was a successful “bear hunt”, as the 73’s peppered 44 SOG at Bo Taylor and Nicholas Hodgins second straight SO to post 3-0 win. First frame closed out scoreless, with the 73’s winning the major draws and spending more time in the opposition end.

Second stanza: with man advantage, Tugnutt stripped the puck to Dow, across to speedy Alex Row, to rifle it in at 2:38 for PPG.

Third twenty: Rowe ahead to Alavi to find Alex Row on the wing for his second tally of the night at 11:35. Samanski from half boards over to Tugnutt, with wrister from point and Bobby Dow dumped in the rebound at 5:02 for the win.

Moving forward to Saturday night, with momentum on 73’s side for the battle against the Lasers, was a blow-out as they won 7-2 to move us up in the standings.

Clean draw from Gaudet, back to Tugnutt, slapped a missile to the net, as Alex Row re-directed past Oberoi at 9:03 for a PPG. At 8:39, Rowe to Tracy, as he split defense across to Tyson Kirkby into the mesh for two goal lead.

Kanata came on strong for the second, as they slowed the pace and maintained their dump and chase to cause confusion around the crease to spoil Hodgins SO attempt at 17:29, when Chad Merrell assisted by MacTavish pushed it in. Only other point came at 13:15 from Tanner Schroeder, with helpers by Vella and MCKinnon, to even it up at 2. Kemptville countered with tie breaker at 9:50 when Kirkby digs it out to Rowe, finding Tyler Beauparlant screaming up the line to wrist hard quick shot over stopper’ s glove. York sprang Dow free on a break-away and initial effort stoned, but the tenacity of Tyler Beauparlant slammed it in for his second marker at 6:00.

Final twenty: Dow and Bissonette teamed up on Matt Tugnutt at 13:55 to continue the onslaught of Kemptville. Tic-tac play from Tracy and Kirkby, back to Noah Rowe to chip it between the posts at 10:13 for a PPG. Beauparlant strips the puck to Tugnutt, over to Bobby Dow gliding over the middle, with one on one to beat Franz low stick side to make it 7-2.

I think we should nick-name Tyler Bissonette “tenacious” for his performance the past games.

Just a reminder that the 73’s have seven home games, with five back-to-back, that they would love to see you come out to support them on their way to the play-offs. Next game is Friday, February 10 at 7:30, when the Pembroke Lumber Kings are in the community barn……see you there.

Come on out and experience “Hockey with Edge”…..support your community 73’s.