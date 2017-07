The first OPP Charity BBQ of the season was a great success! Special thanks to our sponsor, Tallman Truck Centre, a total of $801.00 was raised for Kemptville Home Support. Next week’s barbeque is sponsored by Tackaberry G & Sons Construction with proceeds going to the Beth Donovan Hospice. The 17th Annual OPP Charity barbeques are held every Thursday, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, at the Kemptville OPP detachment. Hope to see you there!