Drug Warrant Executed in Kemptville

The Ontario Provincial Police Community Drug Action Team, Grenville County OPP and the OPP Emergency Response Unit executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Search Warrant at a residence in Kemptville,Ontario.

At 6:00 a.m. on January 9th, police entered an apartment on Prescott Street and seized marihuana. The investigation revealed that the co-accused are also connected to a break and enter in November 2016 at a local business resulting in the theft of truck parts.

Three men, aged 22, 20 and 21, all of Kemptville, are charged with:

Possession of marihuana for the purpose of trafficking

Break and Enter into a place to commit an indictable offence

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 1st, 2017.

Anyone with information on the above occurrence is asked to call Grenville County O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn cash reward.

STAPLES THIEVES STOPPED ON HIGHWAY 401 2017-01-19

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation into a male and female stopped on Highway 401 after a theft from the retail outlet “Staples”.

On the 16th of January 2017, a Staples Store in North Grenville provided information that led to a traffic stop and the arrest of suspects responsible for thefts from Staples stores.

On the same date at about 2:40 p.m. a member of the Leeds County Detachment of the O.P.P. located the vehicle and arrested the suspects travelling on Highway 401 westbound in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township.

Charged with Possession of Stolen Property, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada are a 44 year old male, and a 33 year old female, both from Toronto.

The suspects will answer to their charges on the 17th of February 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Provincial Division – Brockville.

This arrest may lead to more charges stemming from similar occurrences in Eastern and Central Ontario.

Anyone with information on the above occurrence is asked to call Leeds County O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122, the Brockville Detachment at 613-345-1790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn cash reward.