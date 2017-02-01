A Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police officer received minor injuries after being dragged by a Honda Accord leaving the scene of a traffic stop.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop on Clothier Street and Pinehill Road in Kemptville. The driver left the scene while the Officer was holding onto the driver’s door. The Officer was pulled for several metres and fell to the ground as the vehicle approached Rideau Street.

The Honda was located driving on County Road 43 and was followed north on County Road 19 by a second OPP Officer. The Officer activated the emergency lights and siren. The Honda refused to stop.

The driver turned himself into Grenville County OPP detachment. A male, age 23 of North Grenville is charged with:

Driving with no seatbelt

Fail to stop at a stop sign

Fail to provide a driver’s licence

Improper tires

2 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

2 counts of flight while pursued by a peace officer

Resist a peace officer

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 1st, 2017.

Anyone with information on the above occurrence is asked to call Grenville County O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn cash reward.