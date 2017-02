Why cook dinner on February 28th, when you can come to Maplewood Hall in Oxford Mills for a traditional pancake dinner, complete with LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP, for only $5? At the same time you’ll be helping the Oxford Mills Community Association raise funds for community projects like the new Gazebo in Maplewood Park. The OMCA is having this annual fundraiser on Pancake (Schrove) Tuesday, February 28th. The cost is only $5.00 for Adults, $3.00 for Kids.