Phil Jenkins Highlights Friends AGM

by Patrick Babin

The fifteenth AGM of the Friends of the North Grenville Public Library, scheduled for 7 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2017, in the program room of the Library, will feature renowned Ottawa Citizen columnist, Phil Jenkins.

His topic for the evening will be “The Flowing Past: The Rideau Canal in 1867 and 2017”, a bifocal look at the Canal system bordering North Grenville and bisecting Ottawa.

While at the Citizen, Phil wrote over eight hundred columns. He still writes for magazines such as Canadian Geographic. The Canadian landscape is his favourite topic.

Phil teaches and lectures on the Canadian landscape and many of his columns focused on the history and geography of Ottawa. As a solo musician, songwriter, and member of the Wakefield band Riverbend, he has produced the albums Car Tunes and Making Waves.

The annual business meeting will precede Phil’s presentation. Another highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the prestigious Star of the Library Award to an individual who has strongly supported Friends these past fifteen years.

Light refreshments will be served.