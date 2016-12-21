Mayor of Westport Robin Jones has been elected Warden by Leeds and Grenville Counties Council for the 2017-2018 term.

Warden Jones, first elected to municipal government in 2014, is currently in her first term on Counties Council. The retired police officer put her name forward for the warden’s chair along with Roger Haley, Mayor of Front of Yonge Township. The vote by the 10-member Council Wednesday was a tie, necessitating a tie-breaking draw with Mayor Jones’ name being chosen.

“I’m very motivated to be Warden,” she said in her address to council and the gallery. “I’m an information seeker, an influencer and consensus builder,” she said, adding her policing career, serving as a tactical commander and later a tactical course instructor has shown her ability to work with others, listen and communicate.

“I’m also a solid team player,” Warden Jones said, adding when she decided to seek the Warden’s chair she met with the Counties’ mayors to learn about their local community issues.

“I’m not afraid to challenge the status quo. People expect change,” she said in her address. Taking Leeds Grenville concerns to Queen’s Park and to the upcoming Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference in January will be a priority. Some other areas of focus during her term will be long-term care and policing, she said.

Warden Jones becomes the third woman to hold the Warden’s title in the history of the United Counties. Betty Weedmark, former Mayor of Merrickville, led the way in 1989 followed by Joan Williams Birch, Reeve of South Gower, in 1997. Once sworn in, Warden Jones said she respects the varying views of council members and will work toward common ground in the best interests of Leeds Grenville residents.

“I deeply respect Roger’s input on things,” she said after thanking Mayor Haley for putting his name forward for the position of Warden.

Outgoing Warden David Gordon said the position should be held in the highest esteem. “This is probably one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me,” he said of his 2015-16 term.

John Simpson, Counties’ Solicitor, administered the Oath of Office to Warden Jones. Pastor Kimberley Heath delivered the invocation. Several special guests were on hand for the inaugural meeting. Leeds Grenville MPP Steve Clark, Brockville Mayor David Henderson, Gananoque Mayor Erika Demchuk and Prescott Mayor Brett Todd were present to express their congratulations.

Warden Jones was first elected to office as Mayor of Westport during the 2014 municipal election. As a member of Counties Council, she is active on a number of committees.

