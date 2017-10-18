Fredrik Claesson – Ottawa Senators defenseman – is coming to town! The House of Lazarus [HOL] is hosting a sports merchandise sale, titled ‘For the Love of the Game,’ at the Joel Steele Community Centre in Winchester on November 3 and 4. Claesson, who played 33 regular-season games, and 14 more in the playoffs for the Sens last season, will be on site to sign autographs on Friday, November 3, at 6 pm. Don’t miss this chance to meet a local hockey hero.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Fredrik Claesson is volunteering his time to help make our event a success,” said Jennifer Tenbult, HOL operations manager. “We could not be more grateful to him for contributing to this great cause.”

Claesson will also be bringing a hockey stick signed by the whole team, which will be raffled off to raise funds for the HOL Food Bank and outreach programs, including starting over kits for fire victims, and Naomi Resource Centre clients, and youth food programs, benefiting the Kemptville Youth Centre, Dundas Youth Centre, and nutrition programs in local schools. Sens tickets and a Sens basket will also be raffled off to raise funds. Raffle tickets – available during the event and at the HOL (2245 Simms Street, Mountain) – will be $2 each, or three for $5. The draw is set for December 21.

“We are hoping this event will bring in considerable funds, so please tell your friends and family and help spread the word,” said JenniferTenbult.

Thousands of brand new trademarked sports items, featuring teams from the NHL, NFL, MLB and NASCAR, will be available for purchase – all at significantly discounted prices. The ‘For the Love of the Game’ event will be a great opportunity to stock up on gifts for any sports lover in your life just in time for Christmas!

Come check out the incredible selection of hats, shirts, jerseys, lamps, baby clothes, touques, socks, picture frames, bags, steering wheel covers, posters, wallets, notepads, pens, pencils, freezer mugs, bottle holders, lanyards, decals, magnets, piggy banks, hoodies, ministicks, mini-gloves, night lights, bracelets, keychains, and many more collector’s items. There will be something for everyone!

“We received a significant donation of brand new sports merchandise a few months ago and that’s where the idea for this event stems from,” explained Jennifer. “We are hoping to sell out of merchandise.”

All proceeds from the sale of sports merchandise will also go towards the HOL Food Bank and outreach programs. Currently, over 100 local families access the food bank each month, and 40 per cent of clients are children. Cash, debit and credit will be accepted at the event and there will be no tax on any of the merchandise.

The ‘For the Love of the Game’ event will kick off at 5 pm on November 3, and run until 9 pm. Doors open the following day, November 4, from 10 am to 4 pm. The Joel Steel Community Centre is located at 577 Main Street in Winchester.