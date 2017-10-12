The trails of Limerick Forest were full of happy riders and their horses on Sunday, October 1, for the 11th Annual Rooney Feeds Poker Run in support of the Make a Wish Foundation.

Every year, the owner of Rooney Feeds, Audrey Rooney, makes an effort to raise enough money to grant a wish for a child in need. This is no small feat, as one wish typically costs around $10,000. Since she first got involved with the foundation in 2006, Audrey has granted five wishes. A true fairy godmother in North Grenville.

Money is raised throughout the year in many ways in the farming community, including donation boxes at both Rooney Feeds locations and booths at local fairs. However, the Poker Run is by far the biggest fundraising event. This year there were 135 riders on the trails, enjoying Limerick Forest and collecting playing cards along the way. At the end, the rider with the best hand got a prize and everyone enjoyed a lunch catered by Jane’s Catering.

This year, the event successfully raised $12,500, which exceeds the amount needed to grant a child’s wish. All the proceeds will go towards making the Make A Wish child’s wish to go on a Disney Cruise come true. A special thank you goes out to all the volunteers who made the fundraiser run smoothly, and to the event’s sponsors: Capital Dodge, Elegant Equine, Liberty Shots, RNC Financial, KemPro Trailers, and Top Buckle Equine Services. A huge thank you also goes out to customers and friends of Rooney Feeds, who donated, had their own fundraisers, and provided support for the initiative.