Rooney Poker Run makes wishes happen

by Leigh Hayward

There is a saying – “It takes a village to raise a child” – it also takes a village to grant a wish.

Kemptville has such a village and it is not on any map, but rather in the hearts of the people who live in the town. Located at 3 Industrial Road in Kemptville is the headquarters to this village, and the mayor of our village is the ever-kind and giving Audrey Rooney.

Audrey Rooney is a fixture in our farming community. Owner and operator of Rooney Feeds, she has been supplying feed, supplies, advice and support since 1962. Two locations serve the farming community in North Grenville and surrounding area. Audrey first got involved in the Make a Wish Foundation in 2006. Make A Wish was looking for a new fundraising platform and approached Audrey…and the rest is history.

It takes a lot of effort and fundraising to achieve the amount of funding required to grant one wish. $10,000 to be exact. And yet still – to date! – Audrey has granted five wishes.

This year has been a difficult year to get to that magical goal. Fundraising is done throughout the year with donations at both store locations. There are also local fairs where a booth is set up, and Audrey and her village also arrange some other small events during the year.

The key fundraising event is the annual Rooney Feed Poker Run, which takes place this year on Sunday, October 1, in Limerick Forest. Currently running for its 11th year, for one day Limerick Forest comes alive with both horses and riders of every age and discipline to support this amazing charity.

For a nominal entry fee, the riders head out on some of the most beautiful trails in Eastern Ontario, collecting poker cards along the way. The best poker hand wins an amazing prize! Lunch is also catered, and there’s a photographer on hand to capture all the special moments.

In the centre of all this chaos and hubbub is Audrey Rooney – the mayor of our village. This village would not exist without her enthusiasm and dedication and we would not be able to grant a wish.

We sincerely hope that you’re able to make it out to the Poker Run this year and be a part of our village, helping grant a wish to kids who need it. For more information go to Rooney Feeds facebook page.