Kemptville Rotarians Cora and John Beking are continuing their trip to El Salvador for Rotary’s Stove Project. These self-sustaining businesses produce safe, affordable, fuel-efficient cookstoves to replace dangerous open cooking fires. Smoke from open cooking fires kills more than eight times as many people as malaria, but the Ecocina stove, used in the Stove Project, is a safe, clean-burning stove that reduces smoke and carbon emissions. The savings in firewood pays for the stove in a few months.

In the photograph, John and Cora are seen delivering Eco stoves to the Isla El Cordoncillo. The women of the village anxiously waited to receive the training on how to use them and to be able to take them home. The entire village purchased the stoves at a fraction of the production cost. Area natural resources will be preserved, air quality improved and healthier citizens are the expected result of providing these stoves to villages. The program is co-ordinated by The Rotary Club of Kemptville via John and Club President Cora, and with the assistance of the San Salvador Noroeste Rotary Club. The Stove Project has successfully distributed over 300 stoves in El Salvador in the last few years.