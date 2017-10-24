The Rotary Club of Kemptville will be preparing the food with members serving at the House of Lazarus “Dinner on the House”, October 26th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

The dinner will take place at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 2227 Simms Street in Mountain. Rotary members will come prepared with a variety of home cooked crock pot meals, salads and soups as well as 30 delicious apple pies and gluten free apple crisp. The North Grenville Times has also graciously donated the funds to cover the cost of buns and bread from Grahame’s Bakery in Kemptville. This weekly meal is open to everyone in the community at no charge and is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal while spending time with family, friends and neighbours.