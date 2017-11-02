The Rotary Club of Kemptville hosted the Dinner on the House free community meal on October 26. Dinner on the House, a program of the House of Lazarus [HOL], is held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Knox Presbyterian Church in Mountain (2227 Simms Street). Everyone is welcome to attend Dinner on the House, which provides socializing opportunities and a nutritious meal, free of charge. Approximately 15 members of the Rotary helped make the most recent Dinner on the House a success by preparing the meal, serving attendees, and cleaning up afterwards.

Nearly 80 people attended the event, which featured shipwreck stew, spaghetti, meatballs, baked beans, salad, and so much more! Mountain Orchard, which recently donated six bushels of apples and apple chips to the HOL, gave the Rotary a significant discount on the apples used to make dessert for the meal. Grahame’s Bakery in Kemptville donated all the buns, and the North Grenville Times sponsored the dinner. Thanks goes out to the Rotary (members pictured) for putting on such a great meal!