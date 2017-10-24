By Cathie Raina

After months of rehearsals, the Kemptville Players Inc are ready to showcase their fall production of ‘Sadie Flynn Comes To Big Oak’. The wonderful comedy by Canadian playwright Norm Foster opens Thursday, October 26 until Sunday, October 29th at the Urbandale Arts Centre at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. The small town of Big Oak wakes up in a hurry when Sadie Flynn gets off the bus and enters the local diner. She has just been released from prison for killing her husband and is hoping no one will recognize her. Wrong assumption! Come and see what happens and enjoy an evening of comedy and drama and help the Kemptville Players Inc celebrate their 50th anniversary. Show times are 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee at 2 pm. Dinner theatre on Saturday, October 28 – doors open at 5 pm for service at 5:30 pm (tickets also available for just the show). Tickets are $15.00 and dinner theatre is $45.00. Ticket outlets at B&H Community Grocer, Business Strategies, the Municipal Centre and at the door. You may also call 613-258-5137 or buy online at www.kemptvilleplayers.ca. See you there.