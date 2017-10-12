‘Sadie Flynn Comes To Big Oak’ on the TV

On Tuesday, October 3, Sandra Tobin and Barb McDerby were interviewed by Cogeco’s Cathy Botham to promote our fall play ‘Sadie Flynn Comes To Big Oak’ and to hear about the 50th anniversary of the Kemptville Players Inc. Barb gave the history of the beginnings of our theatre group, how it started back in the 1930s, floundered during the war, revived in the 1950s as ‘Play For Fun’, revived again by Vida Hopson in 1967 as ‘The St. James Players’, and then reinvented again as the Kemptville Players Inc – a wonderful, long and interesting history of creativity.

Then Sandra spoke about the joy and the challenges of being the director of a play, a huge undertaking. The director shapes the entire play from choosing the play, choosing the actors, being their dialogue coach and orchestrating their every move on stage as well as many, many other aspects of the production. Sandra also stressed the point that for every actor on stage there are many people behind the scenes making it all happen.

Help us celebrate our 50th anniversary with our Canadian play ‘Sadie Flynn Comes to Big Oak’. This play is a wonderful blend of humour and human frailties. The action takes place in the small town of Big Oak but big things start to happen when Sadie Flynn, just released from prison for murdering her husband, arrives by bus at the local diner – oh my! Don’t miss this show.

Dates are October 26-29. Show times are 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee at 2 pm and a dinner theatre on Saturday, October 28. Doors open for dinner theatre at 5 pm for dinner at 5:30 pm and tickets are also available for just the show. Ticket outlets at Business Strategies, B&H and at the Municipal Centre. For information call 613-258-5137 or online at www.kemptivlleplayers.ca. See you there.