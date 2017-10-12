submitted by Jennifer Mitchell

Thank you North Grenville for supporting our Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers at this year’s Apple Day Fundraiser! Your kind donations help support our camping and outdoor activities as our youth learn new skills and develop as leaders in our community. We’re pleased to report that our Group’s membership continues to grow, now more than 90 youth supported by 25 hard working leaders. Our programs combine fun and learning with outdoor activities and community service. Thanks you again for your ongoing support.