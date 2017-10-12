by John Barclay, Executive Director,

Old Town Kemptville Business Improvement Area

Mark Farrell (InSpire Developments Inc.) owner of the 215 Sanders St. mall, becomes the second community-minded building owner to provide a location for a Kemptville Pop-Up Shop.

Pop-up shops are businesses that “pop into” empty storefronts and have been proven to increase foot traffic in commercial areas and become successful long term tenants. The Kemptville Pop-Up Shop Program can offer businesses up to 5 months of residency in a commercial space for half it’s market value (up to $750 a month including utilities), marketing support (up to $500 in cash) along with mentorship from local entrepreneurs to establish and build their business in this growing market. Applications can be downloaded from www.oldtownkemptville.com

Partial funding for the program is provided by the Old Town Kemptville Business Improvement Area, the Economic Development Department of the Municipality of North Grenville, the Grenville Community Futures Development Corporation through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario’s (FedDev) Eastern Ontario Development Program (EODP). Sponsors to date include the following local community-minded businesses; Westerra Homes, Pringle Brothers Construction and James Street Writing Company.