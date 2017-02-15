Farmers and small food processors are invited to the Two Rivers Food Hub on March 8 to learn how to access buyers for their products. The low-cost, one-day Selling Food to Ontario workshop, created by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) is designed to help existing local food growers and producers reach untapped sales channels.

The Two Rivers Food Hub and OMAFRA collaborated on a similar event last year; popular segments from that session will be returning (with updates) and several new modules have been added to make sure there is value for both new and returning participants.

“Grocery retailers, chefs, and other food buyers are looking for local product and they want to buy local,” says Jessica Kelly, a direct farm marketing specialist at OMAFRA. “Yet, when it comes to buying from farmers and small food processors, they say there’s often a gap between what they need, when they need it, and how they do business.”

Specialists in business management, business development, food regulation and food safety will guide business owners and managers through topics ranging from market channel opportunities, food regulations, food safety, pricing for profit, packaging and labelling. Participants will also learn where to get more information and support.

Space is limited for this low-cost workshop ($15 registration fee includes coffee, snacks and a local foods lunch), register today at www.ontario.ca/chbi.

The Two Rivers Food Hub is a connection point for buyers and sellers of local foods. Its mandate is to support the small farm agricultural community around the two rivers that run through Lanark, Leeds and Grenville counties. The food hub is well positioned to service the tri-county area from its physical location in the Gallipeau Centre on County Road 43 in Smiths Falls. For general information, visit www.tworiversfoodhub.com.