Senior Times

by Susan Smith,

Executive Director, KDHSI

What an amazing start to July, with thunderstorms, sunny days, and opportunities to connect with each other! There is always something interesting happening in this community, and lots of plans being made for upcoming events. This entire area is flourishing, due to the passion of people who care about each other and what is offered here. There is such an interconnectedness within this community that may not be apparent at first look; however, it is the basis of what makes things so great.

The entire community was so supportive of Kemptville & District Home Support during Seniors’ Month. Our ‘window sticker campaign’, led by Board member Henk Wiersma, was a huge success, raising just over $3,000! This was thanks to B&H Your Community Grocer; Jonsson’s Your Independent Grocer; Rona Kemptville Building Centre; Canadian Tire Kemptville; their staffs, and, especially, their customers, who so graciously donated to this campaign. All of the proceeds go back into the programs and services offered at KDHSI for seniors in this community.

Another example of community coming together was the recent “Elder Abuse Awareness Seminar”, with over 150 people attending. Inspector June Dobson, Detachment Commander Grenville County OPP, pulled together a great Team for this event, which not only brought information to the community, but strengthened the link between the OPP, Victims Services, Kemptville & District Home Support, and the many other organizations that attended. The topic of Elder Abuse and Ageism is one that we will continue to bring forward. Remember that there are supports available. The OPP, KDHSI, or other community organizations can help link and support people.

The OPP Charity BBQ held this past Thursday was a lot of fun. Tallman Truck Centre sponsored this event, providing the food and the ‘cooks’ and tents for shade, with the proceeds in support of Kemptville & District Home Support. Constable Cathy Lindsey, Community Safety/Media Relations Officer Grenville County OPP, is at the helm of this great community event. It is a fun, summertime tradition for all ages, happening Thursdays from 11:30 am – 1 pm during the summer. Many thanks to everyone who came out to support the event.

I am so blessed in my life to continue to have such amazing people show up who encourage and inspire me. I often go back to biographies and autobiographies, being amazed at the drive and fortitude that people have in all kinds of circumstances. Maya Angelou, author and human rights activist, is one of those amazing people in how she lived her life. This quote of hers is one that we can all strive for: “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”

Until next time,

Susan