Kemptville & District Home Support would like to thank the community for their support of KDHSI’s recent raffle draw. $880.50 was raised in support of the $55,000 required to raise each year for the programs and services offered at KDHSI. Many thanks to the generous donors of the prizes; the wonderful volunteers who sold tickets; and, to Jim & Judy Beveridge for allowing the tickets to be sold at B & H Grocer.

1st prize – $100 MasterCard gift card, donated by O’Farrell Financial, was won by

Lorraine Ferguson

2nd prize – Custom framed Canada 150 counted cross stitch, donated by Heather Nesbitt, was won by April Moore

3rd prize – Bedding set, donated by Verna Seymour, was won by Marina Abbott