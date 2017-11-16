by Susan Smith, Executive Director, Kemptville & District Home Support

November arrived, and I was hopeful that the beautiful fall weather would continue. The cycle of the seasons did, in fact, continue, with the leaves off of the trees and the cold weather settling in.

Something else that continues is the amazing talent in this area, and the spirit of giving back to the community. This is so evident in the production of ‘We’ll Meet Again’. The thousands of volunteer hours that were given, from the moment Louise Atchison decided to bring this show back to Kemptville, to the last of the borrowed/rented items being returned in the coming week, speaks volumes about this phenomenal group of people.

It was such great fun to be able to go backstage on the night of dress rehearsal. This gave me a brief glimpse into the hours leading up to opening night. The cast, Sing’n Seniors, the band, and production crew were ‘polishing’ the last of the details. There was a great sense of comradery backstage, with everyone well practiced and anticipating opening night.

The weekly articles in the NG Times gave snapshots and some background about the show. However, to be in the audience was such a great feeling. For me, it was great to see so many people I have come to know and respect sharing their gift of music and performance. I laughed at so many spots during the evening, and almost held my breath in others, as the music was so beautiful. To hear the audience sing along in some of the chorus’ was powerful. Music connects us all in shared experiences.

Leaving the theatre Friday night, a conversation was started by someone mentioning that both shows were sold-out and, “Wouldn’t it be great to find out from the people that came: ‘How did they hear about the show?’ and ‘Why did they come?’” I would love to get a call or an email from people to hear your answers.

Thank you to everyone who was involved in ‘We’ll Meet Again”. Words cannot express the gratitude for this opportunity that we had, both leading up to, and at the shows.

This Friday, November 17, we are partnering with Grenville County O.P.P. to present a FREE information session on ‘Internet Safety for Seniors’, including refreshments, from 1-2:30 pm. Grenville Mutual Insurance has arranged for us to use their community room, located at 380 Colonnade Drive in Kemptville. Many of us are on email, doing a quick ‘google’ search, looking on Kijiji or Pinterest, and perhaps even dating sites. These can be good tools, if we know how to keep safe. If we think we are safe, without getting all of the information, it is important to remember the Titanic. A quote often used in safety meetings is from Captain Edward J. Smith, “It will never happen to me.”

Let’s keep connected and safe!

Until next time, Susan.