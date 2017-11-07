Sens vs. Leafs Ticket Raffle Supports Training of Guide Dogs for the Blind

Win tickets to see the Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at C.T.C. in Ottawa. You can win two 100 level tickets and parking to the “Battle of Ontario” by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket today. The package, which includes parking, is valued at $443.00.

Raffle tickets are available now by phoning (613) 692-7777 or purchase online at www.guidedogs.ca. A maximum of 222 raffle tickets will be sold. You must be a resident of Ontario and 18 years or older to purchase a raffle ticket, License # M757872. The draw will take place on January 12, 2018.

Tickets for the game have been kindly donated to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind by William McDonald, The Co-operators, Manotick, Ontario. 100% of the raffle proceeds support Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind has provided more than 830 professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.guidedogs.ca or phone (613) 692-7777.