Here’s a wonderful opportunity for all residents of North Grenville to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime photo contest focusing on North Grenville’s celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary. All photos must be taken within the borders of our Municipality by North Grenville residents.

Sponsors of the contest are the Youngsters of Yore, a group affiliated with the Friends of the North Grenville Public Library. Time frame for the competition is January 1, 2017, to November 15, 2017.

Photographs (up to 3 may be submitted by each individual) must be printed on 8 1/2 x 11 glossy or matte photo paper (without borders and unframed). Name, address, and phone number of each entrant must be printed on the backside of each photo along with date photo was taken. Title for photos is optional.

The top three photos will receive awards. All submissions will eventually be displayed. Photos may be deposited in a special container at the North Grenville Public Library on Water Street.