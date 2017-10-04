Seventh annual Merrickville’s Jazz Fest

The seventh annual edition of Merrickville’s Jazz Fest (MJF) kicks off this year with a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 pm in the Baldachin Ballroom in recognition of MJF sponsors and supporters and runs until our closing concert Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 pm.

Featuring 15 stellar groups; a blend of local and out of town artists will treat your ears to lots of amazing jazz with veterans of the jazz scene as well as many up and coming newcomers that, years from now, you will be able to say that you saw live when they were early in their careers. Several groups have new CD releases or special projects to present to MJF audiences.

Sam Kirmayer Quartet is the Saturday night closing concert and Sam is a highly talented young and engaging guitarist based in Montreal who has been described by Katie Malloch as having “a fearlessness and momentum that promises much, much more to come”. His style and his clear, direct tone are reminiscent of the guitar greats such as Wes Montgomery. In contrast, on Sunday afternoon, Jacques Kuba Seguin will bring his Odd Lot sextet project to the festival. He is a trumpet player who has incorporated elements of Eastern European music styles and elements of electronica into his jazz compositions. He is an award-winning trumpeter and composer who has a distinctly unique sound to his jazz that will have you wanting to hear more by the end of his performance.

The festival closing concert on Sunday will present a set by the fantastic Ottawa based Prime Rib Big Band. While only established about a year ago they have consistently played to full houses wherever they perform. The band includes some of the finest local musicians and with leader Ed Lister’s original charts and arrangements, the music of this 11-piece band will have you grinning from ear to ear.

Our mission to bring more music to the village continues to expand, through a one-time special Guitar Master Clinic with Sam Kirmayer on Saturday afternoon. This clinic presents an amazing opportunity for both aspiring and experienced guitarists of all genres to refine their technique under the guidance of a master musician.

2017 will also see the introduction of a Sunday morning jazz worship service at Holy Trinity Anglican Church with Ottawa based Evensong Ensemble. Music & Our Spiritual Journey is a non-ticketed event open to the community at large.

MJF is made possible by our generous sponsors, whom we gratefully acknowledge here. Our platinum level sponsors this year are: The Baldachin Inn, The Blue Pearl Foundation and Wick Witch Candle & Bath Co. Our gold level sponsors are: A Touch of Whimsy, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, RONA Kemptville Building Centre, Lark Spur Line Ltd. and RBC Royal Bank

Given the blend of straight ahead mainstream jazz, funky fusion and originality and the variety of local and out of town artists, you will want to get your weekend pass soon. For more information on our program, artists, venues and a complete list of our sponsors, please visit merrickvillesjazzfest.com . Tickets are reasonably priced and available for purchase on our website, The Knock Knock Shoppe or the Merrickville Book Emporium. Our opening night concert is free for sponsors and advance ticket holders.