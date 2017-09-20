by Janet Stark

On Sunday September 24 at 10:30 am Sir John A. Macdonald and his wife, Lady Agnes Macdonald, will visit St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church to help celebrate the church’s 166th Anniversary, and the 150th Anniversary of Confederation in Canada. They will be special guests for the 10:45 worship service, and then speak at a potluck luncheon in the hall after church.

Playing the parts of our first Prime Minister and his wife are Brian and Renée Porter of Brockville. Brian is a retired teacher from Brockville, and has played this role more than 200 times. The Youtube clips show that he does it very well!

An honour guard with kilts and bagpipes, and Union Jack-waving Presbyterians, will welcome them along the front walk of the old stone church. O Canada and God Save the Queen will be sung, a remembrance from our old school days.

At this occasion, the congregation is also celebrating ten years of service from their current minister, Samer Kandalaft. There will be a special presentation to him for his years of faithful service. He and his wife, Shahrzad Kandalaft, came to Canada from Lebanon.

There will also be a special presentation to each member of our new Syrian family, the Nahas family, from St Paul’s Congregation. The gifts will be a Canada 150th $3.00 silver coin from the Royal Canadian Mint for each family member.

Anyone interested in attending this special day are welcome to join us for worship and lunch. St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Kemptville, is at the corner of Prescott and Mary Streets.