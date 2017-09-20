Sophia Ward Crawford: picture on the past

by Doug MacDonald

Phyllis and Mildred Williams recently donated a rare solar enlargement portrait to the Archives of the North Grenville Historical Society. The portrait is of Sophia Ward Crawford.

Census records reveal Sophia spent her entire life in the Township of Oxford, all in the area northeast of Kemptville on Howey Road (now County Road #43) at Johnston/Muldoon Roads, first with her parents, then with her husband, and finally with her granddaughter.

The 1851 Census lists Sophia’s parents George Ward (1809-1857), farmer age 42, and Fanny (1800-1876) 50; their children Bottrell 18, Eliza 15, Jerminia 13, George 11, and Sophia 9, living on Concession 2, Lot 19. Sophia would have attended the 1840’s log school, one mile east of Acton’s Corner, the property next to the Ward farm.

On July 10, 1865, twenty-one year old Sophia married Robert Crawford (1837-1910). The 1871 Census reveals the Crawfords living across from the Ward farm on Concession 3, Lot 20. The 1881 Census indicates that Sophia and Robert had four children: Elizabeth 15, George 14, William 11, and Fannie Elsie age 10.

The Assessment Roll of 1910, the year Robert Crawford died, notes that the Crawfords had added to their original acreage on Lot 20, with land on Lot 21 and 22. Just a year later, the 1911 Census has widow Sophia living with her daughter Fannie Elsie and son-in-law Hebron Harris, along with her granddaughter Ruby, age 8, on the Harris farm on Concession 1, Lot 19. It was Ruby Harris McMullin who gifted the solar enlargement portrait of her grandmother to the Williams sisters.

The Weekly Advance of July 19, 1923, records Sophia’s passing: “Crawford – at Oxford, on July 13th, Sophia Ward, aged 78 years, relict of the late Robert Crawford”. Robert and Sophia are buried in plot 200 Kemptville Public Cemetery.

The portrait of Sophia is what is known as a solar enlargement. In the late 19th century, the most frequently seen photograph was a carte de visite (calling card) 3½ x 2½ inches in size. Circa 1860, devices were patented to enlarge the carte de visite. This photograph enlarger was called a Solar Camera. The solar enlargement process represents a significant step in the history of photography.

True solar prints from black and white carte de visite negatives were created using the sun as illuminant, and required up to two hours of sunlight for the process. Rooftops were often the location for the solar camera. In North America, the Alphonse Liebert design was the solar camera of choice – a closed system that could be set up outdoors, with rack and pinion movement that could be rotated toward the sun with minimal vibrations. An apprentice kept the camera pointed toward the sun and secure from jarring movements. But the resulting 17¾ x 23¼ inch prints contained defects, as imperfections in the negatives were magnified, and there was fading and diminished detail, as well as streaks, flares and blemishes. Therefore the enlarged photograph became the under drawing for “touch-up” by the “photographic artist”. Defects were masked, tone enhanced, and lost detail defined with conte crayon, black white and colour paints, and chalk.

The portrait of Sophia is undated and there is no attribution to a Studio. One sees a mature woman of calm good looks, her face not retouched, with exception of a peach tone on her skin and a highlight in her eyes. The hand of the “photographic artist” is evident. Sophia’s hair, hands, fingernails, bonnet, collar, shawl, dress cuffs and pleats, chair and drapery have been “worked up” to enhance definition and detail. The unframed portrait is exactly 17¾ x 23¼ inches.

Could this solar enlargement portrait of Sophia Ward Crawford be the work of the Samuel Martin Studio on Prescott Street, Kemptville, or of the Pelton Brothers Daniel and Charles who purchased the Martin Studio in 1895? An important part of the holdings of the Archives of North Grenville Historical Society (NGHS) is the Daniel and Charles Pelton Photo Collection. The Archives would be pleased to receive donations of photographs from the Pelton Brothers Studio or the Samuel Martin Studio.

For anyone interested in viewing the Sophia Ward Crawford Solar enlargement portrait, contact the NGHS at 613-258-4401. The Archives is open to the public Tuesdays from 9 to 11 am at 15 Water Street, Kemptville.