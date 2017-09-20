Petitions with more than 300 signatures in support of expanding County Road 43 in Kemptville are now in the hands of the provincial government.

Leeds-Grenville MPP Steve Clark tabled the petitions at Queen’s Park today to press the Wynne government to provide infrastructure funding necessary to expand the busy two-lane roadway to four lanes.

“I was proud to stand today on behalf of area residents, the Municipality of North Grenville, and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville to demand our fair share of infrastructure funding in Eastern Ontario,” said Steve. “The province must stop stalling and give the green light to this critical project to enhance public safety and support economic growth.”

The government now has 24 sitting days to respond in writing to the petition, which was launched earlier in the summer in response to frustration and concern expressed by the public and local elected officials over the province’s failure to support the shovel-ready, $30-million project.

“The need to get this work done, and relieve congestion on this vital connecting link to Highway 416, is obvious to anyone who has travelled the busy roadway,” he said. “For five years, the United Counties has listed the 43 expansion as their No. 1 infrastructure priority, yet Premier Wynne made no commitment to fund the project when she was in Kemptville a few weeks ago.”

While the Premier and her government focus on funding for road projects and other infrastructure in the GTA, Steve Clark said he’s frustrated that needs in rural Ontario are overlooked.

“Our future economic development opportunities depend on us safely moving people and products on our roadways. Local municipalities have done their part by identifying this as a key project and committing their share of the cost. It’s time for the province to step forward as a partner so we can get on with the work.”