Linking Hands Dundas County’s Tea and Talk is coming up on Tuesday, February 28 from 10 am to 11:30 am at The Gathering House, 2 Water Street, Chesterville. Nancy Galway, Carefor’s elder abuse prevention coordinator, in conjunction with an OPP representative, will be speaking on the very important topic of recognizing Internet and telephone scams. Invitation is open to all. Please join us for this free event, which will include refreshments. Pre-registration is required by Friday, February 24. Transportation is available for seniors; please inquire at time of registration. Email [email protected] ; online at www.linkinghandsdundas.ca, or call The House of Lazarus at 613 989 3830.

Please note that we are also looking for volunteer drivers for our transportation program, which will allow isolated seniors to attend the Tea and Talk events.