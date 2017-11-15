Thanks to Judy Garland for Making Hearts Light at Christmas

by Elisabeth Rubli

Many holiday songs we know and love today were made popular by famous crooners of the time, like Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, and Frank Sinatra. Soft and sentimental melodies, lulling you into dreams of tinsel and sugarplums.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is one of the holiday classics you’ll enjoy in the North Grenville Concert Choir’s upcoming presentation of “A Crooner Christmas”. This song premiered in the 1944 movie “Meet Me in St. Louis”, in a famous scene where Judy Garland and her little sister console each other before moving away from the home that they love.

The original lyrics, however, did not conjure up visions of sugarplums. In fact, they were downright depressing! “Have yourself a merry little Christmas / It may be your last…. Faithful friends who were dear to us / Will be near to us no more.”

Garland was so taken aback, that she asked the songwriters to change the lyrics for the film. And we now sing the more hopeful: “Let your heart be light / Next year all our troubles will be out of sight”

NGCC promises to make your heart light and the Yuletide gay with this nostalgic collection of classic seasonal songs!

A Crooner Christmas: Sunday, November 26, 2:00pm, at St. Clare’s Anglican in Winchester; Friday, December 1, 7:30pm, at Southgate Church in Kemptville; and Sunday, December 2, 7:30pm, at Holy Trinity Church in Merrickville. Tickets $15 available at Brewed Awakenings in Kemptville, Mirick’s Landing in Merrickville, and online at www.ngcc.eventbrite.ca. For info call 613-322-6484, or visit www.ngcc.net.