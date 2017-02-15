This year the proceeds of the event will go towards two local organizations: the Merrickville District Trail Society and the Merrickville Public School “Play for Everyone”, which is raising money for a new play structure. These organizations were chosen because they provide opportunities for residents to get outside and be active, one of the overarching goals of the Merrickville Heritage Classic. “All of us on the committee believe that a healthier population keeps health costs down,” says Lori Urquhart, race co-director. “Everyone benefits from that.”

Like last year, there will be a 2km, 5km and 10km run to allow people of all ages and running backgrounds to take part. “The three running events will provide a nice choice for participants,” says race co-director Steve Templeton. “People who don’t do much running, or are thinking of doing more running, can easily participate, as can those who run a lot and like to compete.”

Special sesquicentennial medals, created by Merrickville’s Alloy Foundry, will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place runners for the 5km and 10km race, and participation medals will be given out to all participants.

The organizing committee is currently looking for local sponsors to help cover the operating costs of the run. “We want to ensure that the cost of registering remains affordable from one year to the next,” Lori says. They are also looking for volunteers to help with set up, traffic control, cheering stations, water stations, route guides and clean up on race day.

The Merrickville Heritage Classic will be on April 29, 2017, starting at 8:00am. To register, volunteer, or find out more about routes, visit www.run-merrickville.ca.