Submitted by Monica Cleland

Kemptville Players are hard at work once more on a full-length radio play called “The Man With Bogart’s Face”, written by Andrew J. Fenady and directed by Steve Wendt. This radio comedy/drama is to be performed at the Urbandale Arts Centre in March.

Have you ever wondered what a radio studio looked like during a performance of some of those old mysteries like “The Shadow”, or “The Adventures of the Thin Man”? Here is your chance to find out. Cast and crew have transformed the stage at the Urbandale Arts Centre into a mini radio sound stage for this performance. This entails old style microphones, sound effects props and the people to work them out front, creating all the magic that audiences heard over the air, along with a host of people performing both the radio drama and singing the “jingles”. Even though some actors are playing two or three parts, there are still too many for them all to be mentioned by name in this article.

There were no commercials in this radio play, so Steve wrote the words along with Jim Quinn, and our musical director, Louise Atchison, set them to music, because no radio play can be without its sponsors!

Now that you have some idea of what to expect in a “radio play”, you probably would like to know what the play is all about…well there’s this man who calls himself Sam Marlowe (played by Ian Bell), and he alters his face to resemble Humphrey Bogart, and then opens a detective agency.

At first, he and his secretary Duchess (played by Sophie Hall) have a pretty meagre business, but it picks up after a shooting puts Sam’s picture in the paper. Some very ruthless people (who coincidentally are also similar to various characters in Bogart films), are after a priceless set of blue sapphires called “The Eyes of Alexander” (after a statue of Alexander the Great), and Marlowe and Duchess are caught in the middle of it all.

Show times at the Urbandale Arts Centre are: March 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 5 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available at B&H Grocer, Business Strategies and the Municipal Centre.