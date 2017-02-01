Patrick Babin, on behalf of the Coordinating Committee, Friends

One of the highlights of the Sesquicentennial Celebrations in North Grenville is an event focusing on family, especially children. The Friends of the North Grenville Library, in recognition of the strong support provided to them these last fifteen years, are sponsoring Puppets Up! in Kemptville on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

This puppet extravaganza is being organized with the close collaboration of Noreen Young of Almonte, an award-winning puppeteer who is the founding member of Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival in Almonte.

Noreen, the creator of Under the Umbrella Tree on CBC TV, has produced puppets for Sesame Street, Cirque du soleil, and the Canadian Museum of History. She is also the recipient of the Order of Canada.

What is scheduled for North Grenville’s very own puppet day?

A. Puppet show No. 1 – Animated by Noreen Young with the assistance of Queen Victoria, Sir John A. Macdonald, and other notable puppets.

B. Puppet show No. 2 – Conducted by Rags and Bones Puppeteers of Ottawa, accompanied by the Barrhaven Fiddleheads.

C. Learn-by-doing workshop on making handpuppets. Materials will be supplied. Conducted by Noreen Young and her assistants.

Site for the various puppetry events will be announced shortly.

Possibly the most exciting thing about this venture is that there is no admission fee for any of the activities. Back in 2002, the situation was bleak for Friends. The Treasury was empty until the North Grenville Quilters Guild donated a tulip quilt which was raffled with $1,519 raised. We were on our way!

Now we wish to show our appreciation by giving back.