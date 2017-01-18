Submitted by Candace Sceviour-Hay

The Spirit of Christmas in abundance was brought to Bayfield Manor in Kemptville by the many community groups and individuals who either visited or donated presents and made cards to ensure no Resident would go without. We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to these groups who brought joy and smiles to our Bayfield family. We all know that the Christmas season can be particularly difficult for some and for you to participate in whatever capacity that you did was appreciated. To take the time out of your own busy schedules to spend time with our elderly continues to show that we live in an amazing caring community.

December started off with a bang when we hosted our Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, which was a huge success due to those who attended. Then we were entertained by St. James Anglican Choir, Music for Young Children, Russell Male Choir, Kemptville Community Band and the Singing Swinging Seniors. We had many children’s groups visit as well. Holy Cross and Kemptville Public School as well as South Branch Elementary School’s, Grade 6 class, with teacher Mrs. Kay, who we have partnered with in an ongoing Intergenerational Program. They created Ginger Bread houses with both the Retirement and Long Term Care Residents. We had the Beavers, Scouts, Sparks and the Oxford Mills Sisterhood of Guiding. All these groups brought the spirit of Christmas in their own unique way.

Then there were three students from North Grenville DHS Arts Program who painted murals on the windows for us to enjoy. I am sure by now you can agree that we do live in a caring community and the Spirit of Christmas was in fact shown to our Residents. Not only the community cares: on a daily basis the wonderful staff at Bayfield often go about their day quietly doing acts of kindness above and beyond their job description, especially during the Christmas season. We are so fortunate to have the volunteers that we do. Their commitment to our on- going programs help us all to bring quality to the lives of who we care for.

Marj Casgrain, a volunteer with an endless amount of energy and dedication, ensured that all gifts were wrapped. Not to be forgotten are our families, who also engage themselves in “life” at Bayfield. For instance, Santa arrived Christmas morning (Ralph Lightle) along with two elves (Richard Monnon and Arnold McMartin) to hand out all the gifts. What a beautiful morning that was! Special thank you to Joy and Bill Curnoe, Pat and Tom Hopkins, and Kemptville Physio for your generous donations of gifts. There is always a risk when we try to mention each group or individual, as there is the possibility that one gets missed. If this is the case, we apologize and want you to know that your commitment to our aging population did not go unnoticed. Thank you, for all that you do!