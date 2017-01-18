Dr. Jo-Anne Bell, 2017

Kemptville Rotary Club Canada Day Parade Chair & Member of the North Grenville Canada Day Committee

Greetings and Happy New Year Everyone! After a wonderful Canada Day celebration on July 1, 2016, the Rotary Club of Kemptville has once again joined forces with the North Grenville Canada Day committee to make the upcoming Sesquicentennial Year our community’s biggest and best party yet!

As chair of the Kemptville Rotary Club’s Canada Day Parade, I am pleased to announce the parade theme for the upcoming year: “Celebrating Canada – Memories are Made of This”. 2017 promises to be a full year of events honouring our country’s 150th birthday, and both the Kemptville Rotary Club and the North Grenville Canada Day committee hope everyone will join us in celebrating this great milestone. We want to get started planning and we hope that the theme for the 2017 Rotary Canada Day parade will inspire you to come up with great floats or other inventive entries. We know that North Grenville is a wonderful place to live and, hopefully, this theme will recall memories of past Canada Day fun. With your participation, this year’s parade will create some awesome new memories too. Don’t rain on our parade – join us! We guarantee you will have lots of FUN!

The Rotary Canada Day parade will begin at 4 pm from Campus Drive at the Kemptville College Campus and will make its way through town along Prescott Street and end at Holy Cross Church.

Parade forms are available online on the North Grenville municipal website. Registration is free! YOUR INVOLVEMENT IS KEY TO A SUCCESSFUL SESQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION IN NORTH GRENVILLE. As plans for the parade evolve, I will keep you informed. We are hoping that parade entries will come from the various service groups, volunteer organizations, youth clubs, farms, businesses, hamlets, and interested individuals; the more the merrier! We are arranging for judges and prizes this year, so get creative and participate in the celebrations for the 150th birthday of our country.

In addition to the parade, there will be food, entertainment and lots of family activities throughout the day at Riverside Park, beginning with breakfast at the Royal Canadian Legion at 8 am, and wrapping up with spectacular fireworks at dusk. There are multiple opportunities to get involved and we are always looking for energetic and dedicated volunteers.

On behalf of the Kemptville Rotary Club and the North Grenville Canada Day committee, I would also like to send a huge thank you to everyone who joined the parade last year. The entries were terrific and your efforts were greatly appreciated. Even the downpour minutes before the start didn’t dampen our spirits and, thankfully, the rain stopped just in time! Well done everyone and I look forward to seeing you all turn out again this year. More details are coming soon and your job now is to think about how you want to celebrate Canada and make some fabulous new memories for July 1, 2017.