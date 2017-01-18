At the first meeting of the year, the membership of the North Grenville Toastmasters club had the privilege of seeing and hearing two members complete landmark goals in their Toastmaster life.

Jake Wilson reached his designation of “Competent Communicator” by having presented ten speeches during his time as a member – approximately one per year. Each speech is required to be 5 to 7 minutes long. The topics presented are of the member’s own choosing, but each speech does have objectives to meet, such as practising eye contact, using body language, using visual aids effectively, proper word selection, speaking with persuasion and inspiring others. Each speech is evaluated by another club member to help the speaker know what they did well, and they also make suggestions on how to improve for the next time. Jake is a recent high school graduate.

Jake can now refine and enhance his basic speaking skills with more of the advanced Communication speaker programs available. He can choose to focus on career-related presentations, such as public relations and technical speeches, or humour, and storytelling.

Rory Dafoe presented his “Ice Breaker” speech the same evening. This was his first speech in front of the club. For many this is the most difficult. Seven out of ten people would rather die than speak in front of an audience. Rory spoke with confidence.

Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills which result in greater self-confidence and personal growth. It is suitable for people of all ages. Those in the early days of their careers will gain the most, but retirees are also welcome on the first and third Thursday of the month, at 7pm at O’Farrell Financial Services boardroom, located at 292 County Rd 44, Kemptville.