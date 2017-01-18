By Pat Babin

Bingo for Books, held last Thursday at the regular meeting of the Youngsters of Yore, allowed for an hour-plus of nerve-racking entertainment.

Approximately ninety books, donated by the bibliophile membership, provided the backdrop for the occasion. Books were either romance novels or bloodcurdling mystery tomes, including a special edition of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Pat Babin and Jim Eager were the volunteer Bingo handlers. Players were reminded to be extremely nice to Jim since he was the one handling the numbers cage. Pat enjoyed his secondary role as town crier.

It soon became apparent that a certain individual would monopolize the session. Amazingly, Tony Alblas won four games! His wife Tina’s inspiration probably ensured his good luck.

Tony was last seen leaving the North Grenville Public Library with two large bags of books. The rumor is that he may open his own bookstore. Another tittle-tattle gathering momentum is that he may not be allowed to participate in the next Bingo. On second thought, perhaps the next Bingo for Books could be held in Tony’s bookstore. Only time will tell.

Youngsters of Yore is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2017!