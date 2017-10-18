Traffic stop leads to charges

(Kemptville, ON.) – The Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police Street Crime Unit has charged two local men with drug, liquor and weapon offences.

On October 10, 2017 at approximately 4:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on County Road 20, North Grenville. As a result of the investigation police seized over 790 methamphetamine pills and a replica hand gun.

A male, aged 32, of North Grenville is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine pills for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Having liquor in an open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 17, 2017.

A male, aged 36, of North Grenville is charged with:

Possession of a methamphetamine pills for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Driving while under suspension

Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

He remains in custody.

