The Upper Canada District School Board of Trustees will host a public meeting to receive the final set of recommendations contained in the Final Staff Report of the Building for the Future Pupil Accommodation Review on February 15, 2017. This meeting will be open to the public and to media.

The final staff report will be received by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the following location:

North Grenville District High School, 2605 Concession Road, Kemptville, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Please note that doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for the event listed above.

Important Notice: In the event of inclement weather, an alternate meeting date will be posted on the UCDSB website, school and Board Facebook pages.

The meeting will be livestreamed by the Board on the UCTV network at: https://livestream.com/uctv/boardmeeting