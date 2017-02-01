If you’re an adult raising a family or working 9 to 5, you can now earn credits toward a high school diploma without leaving your home. Success is just a mouse click away.

TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education is now offering adult eLearning options to students 18 and older for two of its most popular courses – Grade 12 college English (ENG 4C) and Grade 12 college mathematics (MAP 4C). The courses, provided free of charge, begin February 2, 2017. All materials students need are provided online and the course is available to all students 18 and over within the board’s jurisdiction.

“If you’re working full-time during the day or are busy taking care of a young family, you may not think you have time to get your high school diploma,” explained TR Leger Principal Sandy McInnes. “Online learning will allow you the flexibility to return to class on your schedule. You can take a course when the kids go down for their afternoon nap, or work at night after your shift is done.”

The program, offered by TR Leger in partnership with the Ontario eLearning Consortium, will also be available to adult students from other school boards if these courses are not available through their local board. In turn, TR Leger will be able to link adult students in the Upper Canada District to a selection of courses offered by other school boards.

And unlike other types of online learning, the courses will be supported by teachers working from a TR Leger campus who can answer any questions students may have, and provide them with the support needed to make their dream of a high school diploma a reality. Teachers will be available daily between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will answer any questions received by students during those hours.

“The system allows teachers to get to know a student’s routine and they can respond accordingly,” said Principal McInnes. “A student may be working late at night, send off questions at the end of the evening, and then when he or she finishes work and sits down to begin his or her course the next night, the teacher’s answers will be waiting for the student.”

Students can go to the nearest TR Leger campus to sign up. For more information, visit TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education.