Volunteers are needed for Meals on Wheels in North Grenville

Kemptville & District Home Support volunteer Dianna Kirkpatrick helps out in several programs including Meals on Wheels prep. This involves getting the meals ready for delivery, whether they go out hot or frozen to be enjoyed later. Dianna is enthusiastic about Meals on Wheels noting that, “It’s a great service for seniors who aren’t able to prepare meals anymore. And, someday I might need the same service!” The meals are heated at KDHSI and Dianna, smiling, stated that, “The meals smell delicious! Anyone walking by the kitchen says, “Boy that smells good!”

Volunteers are needed to help with the Meals on Wheels prep for delivery and also to deliver the meals out into the community. Drivers for Thursdays are particularly needed. It would be great to have others join the Team at KDHSI who agree with Dianna in that, “It gives me a worthwhile cause to volunteer in!” We encourage anyone interested in volunteering, or to find out about the services available, to give us a call at 613-258-3203 or to stop by the Centre at 215 Sanders Street, Suite 101, in Kemptville.