The KYC Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Patrick (Pat) Henderson to KYC as our new Operations Manager. Pat is a 2005 graduate of the Sports Administration and Management Program from Durham College, Oshawa, Ontario and brings 10 years work experience in the recreation/sports facility management industry. He has been responsible for developing and overseeing youth programs, recreation facility administration, sales and marketing, coaching hockey and volleyball leagues, and planning and conducting both adult and youth events. He has worked with many youth, parents and community organizations and is fully bilingual. Pat looks forward to working with Program Coordinator, Bridget Manahan to support KYC youth as well as meeting and working with our local schools and youth serving organizations to offer programs to meet the needs of North Grenville and Merrickville-Wolford teens. Community members are encouraged to stop by the Centre at 5 Oxford Street to say hello and see our facilities.