The Beth Donovan Hospice invites the community to our annual gala to be held at EQuinelle Golf Course Clubhouse (140 Equinelle Drive, Kemptville) on Saturday November 11. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. This major fundraising event supports the many in demand programs offered to the community. The event organizers have secured many wonderful silent auction items and the signature cake auction will round out the evening’s dinner festivities. Tickets are $50 each and available at Beth Donovan Hospice (1107 French Settlement Road, Kemptville) or by calling 613-258-9611 x. 0.

A sincere thank you to B. Baird Water Conditioning, Mill Street Florist and O’Farrell Financial Services for sponsoring this event and for their long standing support of Beth Donovan Hospice.

BDH has been providing services to the community for over 25 years in the communities of North Grenville, Merrickville-Wolford and surrounding rural areas. The hospice provides compassionate support and guidance to families who are caring for individuals with a life limiting or terminal illness while supporting their families through some potentially challenging and stressful times.

There are no fees for any of the services provided by BDH. We receiving funding from the LHIN as well as through various fundraising activities and community support. If you or someone you know could benefit from hospice services, please do not hesitate to contact BDH. Our services are offered to the community free of charge and anyone can refer. Hours of operation for referrals are Monday to Friday 9:00-4:30. www.bethdonovanhospice.ca or 613-258-9611.