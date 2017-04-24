Mental Health is an important topic of focus this year for the World Health Organization (WHO), the British Royal Family, and the St. Michael Catholic High School Council.

All North Grenville parents are invited to join CBC Parenting Columnist and author, Ann Douglas, for an engaging evening presented by the St. Michael Council called “May the Fourth Be With You: Parenting Through the Storm”.

Ann Douglas is known to spark conversations that matter about parenting and mental health. She is a bestselling parenting author (her most recent book is Parenting Through the Storm) and the weekend parenting columnist for CBC Radio. A passionate and inspiring speaker, Ann delivers keynote addresses and leads small-group workshops at health, parenting, and education conferences across the country.

She is also the mother of four young adults who struggled with a variety of different mental health, neurodevelopmental, and behavioural challenges during their growing up years — and who are currently thriving.

Parents on the St. Michael Catholic High School Council applied to the Government of Ontario’s Parents Reaching Out Grant to bring Ms. Douglas to North Grenville.

More details on the May 4th event can be found on the St. Michael Facebook page: www.facebook.com/smchs.kemptvi lle. Refreshments and light snacks will be available beginning at 6:30 pm and the presentation will take place from 7 to 8 pm with the opportunity to ask Ms. Douglas questions.