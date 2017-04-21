The Ontario Parenting Connection’s Community Night!

North Grenville’s newest not-for-profit organization dedicated to families in North Grenville.

We are pleased to have OPP Constable Cathy Lindsey, Community Services and Media Relations as our first speaker for our Community Nights Series.

During the first half of the presentation Constable Lindsey will speak about the programming provided in the schools though the OPP; what the criteria is when the schools contact the police; learn about the intersections program; when parents can connect with the police for assistance; and current issues affecting children and youth in North Grenville, etc. The second half of the presentation will include one of the videos that she uses in the schools. Followed by a discussion period.

Please note we will have 3 more events in 2017! Please mark your calendars and save the date:

Tuesday, June 27th

Tuesday, September 19th

Tuesday, November 28th

Get Informed ~ Get Involved ~ Get Connected