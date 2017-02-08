Following two special budget meetings held on January 25 and February 1, the 2017 draft budget continues to move towards adoption. As there were no outstanding issues following the first two special meetings, Council opted not to hold a third special meeting which had been tentatively scheduled for today, February 2.

There is still plenty of time, however, for the public to provide feedback on the budget. There will be time allotted at both the February 6 and 21 Committee of the Whole meetings for the public and Council to discuss budget issues.

In addition, the public is invited to use any of the many channels available to reach out to members of Council or staff with specific questions, suggestions or feedback. Contact information for staff and members of Council is available on the website including email addresses and phone numbers. The public can also provide feedback using the Service Request feature on the Municipal website or through posts on the Municipal Facebook page or Twitter.

All of the information related to the budget, including a detailed copy of the draft budget and copies of the Question & Answer presentations from the special meetings, are available on the Municipal website at www.northgrenville.ca.