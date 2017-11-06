Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police Street Crime Unit is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen dump trailer.

On September 13, 2017, an N & N dump trailer was stolen from a business on Industrial Road in North Grenville.

The investigation led to a male, aged 52, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township being charged with: Theft over $5,000; Public Mischief; and Obstructing Peace Officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 6, 2017.

Anyone with information on the above occurrence is asked to call Grenville County O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn cash reward.