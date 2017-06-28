Communities in Bloom Profile book

The Merrickville-Wolford Communities in Bloom Committee is excited to announce the launch of our Profile Book for the 2017 National Finals.

The Profile Book was produced in partnership with the NG Times, Merrickville-Wolford Communities in Bloom, with photos by Clayton MacKinnon, Justin Durocher, and Line Pelletier. The profile book will be available at the municipal office and businesses around Merrickville-Wolford.

Unfortunately, we forgot to credit some photos to Justin Durocher of JustinD Photography. We regret this oversight and wanted to thank him for the donation of images to our publication.